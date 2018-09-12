Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Undergoes knee surgery, out for preseason
Westbrook underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Westbrook has already been ruled out for the preseason and is at risk for missing the beginning of the regular season. He reportedly felt knee stiffness last weekend and opted to have the surgery prior to training camp rather than missing a chunk of time during the season. The procedure marks Westbrook's fourth right knee surgery, with three of them coming in 2013 after suffering a lateral meniscus tear during the playoffs. If Westbrook misses regular season time, Dennis Schroder would start at point guard, while Paul George would likely be asked to carry a heavier scoring burden than usual.
