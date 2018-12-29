Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Vintage effort in George's absence

Westbrook provided 40 points (17-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.

With Paul George (quadriceps) sitting out the contest, Westbrook exhibited vintage usage levels, posting a new season high in shot attempts. The perennial All-Star's point total not only led all scorers, it also served as a season best. Just as encouraging as Westbrook's efficiency, as his 58.6 percent success rate from the field qualified as his highest since Nov. 28. And, he was a force on the boards as well, pulling down double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in the last six contests. If George is forced to miss Sunday's contest against the Mavericks as well, Westbrook stands to profit handsomely once again from his absence.