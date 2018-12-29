Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Vintage effort in George's absence
Westbrook provided 40 points (17-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.
With Paul George (quadriceps) sitting out the contest, Westbrook exhibited vintage usage levels, posting a new season high in shot attempts. The perennial All-Star's point total not only led all scorers, it also served as a season best. Just as encouraging as Westbrook's efficiency, as his 58.6 percent success rate from the field qualified as his highest since Nov. 28. And, he was a force on the boards as well, pulling down double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in the last six contests. If George is forced to miss Sunday's contest against the Mavericks as well, Westbrook stands to profit handsomely once again from his absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: 21 points on 20 shots in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in high-scoring win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects seventh triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Poor shooting night in victory•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...