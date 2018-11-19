Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will be evaluated pregame
Updating a previous report, Westbrook (personal/ankle) will be evaluated prior to Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder continue to handle Westbrook's status in a confusion fashion, listing him as "out" on their initial injury report, yet waiting until closer to game-time to officially clarify his status. The general expectation was that Westbrook would miss a seventh straight game, though there now looks to be a chance he could be cleared to play after dealing with an ankle injury, as well as the recent birth of his twin daughters.
