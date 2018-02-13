Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Westbrook (ankle) went through morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook also participated in Monday's non-contact practice, so things appear to be trending in the right direction for the guard, though he should still be considered questionable. If he's ultimately held out or limited, expect the likes of Raymond Felton and Alex Abrines to see extra ballhandling duties.
