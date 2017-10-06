Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will only play probably first quarter Friday
Westbrook will probably only play during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
While Westbrook practiced in full Thursday, the team is understandably exercising caution with their franchise player. Once he exits the game, Raymond Felton, Semaj Christon and Isaiah Canaan will likely hold down the fort at point guard.
