Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Monday

Westbrook (personal) is available to play and won't be on a minutes restriction Monday against Sacramento, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to an ankle sprain and the birth of twin daughters, but he's been cleared to return to the court in Sacramento. He figures to rejoin the starting five and see his usual workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories