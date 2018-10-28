Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Sunday
Westbrook (shoulder) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Suns, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook came into Sunday carrying the questionable tag after not practicing Saturday, but he'll return in full Sunday nonetheless against a poor Phoenix defense.
