Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will proceed cautiously with recovery

Westbrook (knee) won't be rushed back ahead of the season opener Oct. 16 against the Warriors, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Westbrook underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 12 and has already been ruled out of preseason action. Thunder GM Sam Presti reiterated Thursday that the team will continue to take a cautious approach with their superstar point guard and there's no guarantee he's back in the lineup for the season opener. It will obviously be a situation to monitor closely over the next month or so and if Westbrook isn't ready for the opener, Dennis Schroder would likely be in for a hefty workload in the backcourt while Paul George would see a bump in usage as the go-to scorer.