Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will return Tuesday
Westbrook (ankle) will play Tuesday against Cleveland, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
A sprained left ankle kept Westbrook out of each of the last two games, but after going through a limited practice Monday, the reigning MVP will return to action as the Thunder play on the first night of a back-to-back heading into the All-Star break. Westbrook will start at his usual point guard spot, meaning Raymond Felton will head back to the bench. Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports that Westbrook will not be on a minutes limit.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in non-contract practice•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...