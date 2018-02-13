Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will return Tuesday

Westbrook (ankle) will play Tuesday against Cleveland, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

A sprained left ankle kept Westbrook out of each of the last two games, but after going through a limited practice Monday, the reigning MVP will return to action as the Thunder play on the first night of a back-to-back heading into the All-Star break. Westbrook will start at his usual point guard spot, meaning Raymond Felton will head back to the bench. Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports that Westbrook will not be on a minutes limit.