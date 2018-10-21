Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will start Sunday, no minutes limit
Westbrook (knee) will play and start Sunday's game against the Kings and will not have a minutes restriction, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook will make his season debut Sunday after missing the first two games of the season recovering from a minor knee procedure. He will move back into the starting lineup, bumping Dennis Schroder back to the bench.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out on game notes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Morning workout to determine status•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for opener•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...