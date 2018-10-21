Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will start Sunday, no minutes limit

Westbrook (knee) will play and start Sunday's game against the Kings and will not have a minutes restriction, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook will make his season debut Sunday after missing the first two games of the season recovering from a minor knee procedure. He will move back into the starting lineup, bumping Dennis Schroder back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories