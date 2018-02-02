Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't face league discipline

Westbrook will not be disciplined for his postgame altercation with a fan Thursday night in Denver, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Moments after Denver's Gary Harris hit the game-winning three-pointer, Westbrook was confronted by a fan on the court, and the reigning MVP shoved the fan aside. While the league has disciplined players for similar incidents in the past, Westbrook did not appear to be the instigator in the situation, and he won't be punished. Expect Westbrook to be available in his normal capacity Friday against the Pelicans.