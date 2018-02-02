Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't face league discipline
Westbrook will not be disciplined for his postgame altercation with a fan Thursday night in Denver, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Moments after Denver's Gary Harris hit the game-winning three-pointer, Westbrook was confronted by a fan on the court, and the reigning MVP shoved the fan aside. While the league has disciplined players for similar incidents in the past, Westbrook did not appear to be the instigator in the situation, and he won't be punished. Expect Westbrook to be available in his normal capacity Friday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops season-high 21 assists in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads way with 37 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 46 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dishes 20 assists in easy win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...