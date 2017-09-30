Play

Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play in Sunday's scrimmage

Westbrook (knee) won't play during Sunday's scrimmage, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Westbrook is still recovering from the PRP injection that he received in his left knee. He should be considered questionable for the team's first preseason game Tuesday against the Rockets.

