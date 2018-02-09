Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Thursday
Westbrook (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook was limited at shootaround Thursday morning and was a game-time decision until ultimately being ruled out. As a result of his absence, Raymond Felton is in line to start at point guard and see a sizeable workload.
