Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Thursday

Westbrook (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook was limited at shootaround Thursday morning and was a game-time decision until ultimately being ruled out. As a result of his absence, Raymond Felton is in line to start at point guard and see a sizeable workload.

