Thunder's Russell Westbrook: X-rays come back negative

Westbrook underwent x-rays on his sprained left ankle and they came back negative, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook landed funny on his ankle trying to snag a rebound in the third quarter and immediately hobbled back to the locker room. The negative x-rays are a welcome sign but his status will still be in question moving forward. Westbrook ended the night with 17 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes.