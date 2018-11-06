Thunder's Russell Westbrook: X-rays come back negative
Westbrook underwent x-rays on his sprained left ankle and they came back negative, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook landed funny on his ankle trying to snag a rebound in the third quarter and immediately hobbled back to the locker room. The negative x-rays are a welcome sign but his status will still be in question moving forward. Westbrook ended the night with 17 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Friday's victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Nears triple-double in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 23 to lead team to first win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Sunday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.