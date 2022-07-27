Killeya-Jones and the Thunder agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Killeya-Jones played two collegiate seasons at Kentucky in 2016-17 and 2017-18 before deciding to pursue pro basketball in Europe. He played for Hapoel Galil Gilboa in the Israeli BSL last year, where he averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 30.9 minutes. He appeared in six Summer League games this year with the Lakers, where he averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists. The 6-foot-11 forward will join the Thunder for camp and has a strong chance of landing in the G League.