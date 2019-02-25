Thunder's Scotty Hopson: Gets another 10-day deal
Hopson re-signed Sunday with the Thunder on a second 10-day deal, RealGM.com reports.
Hopson didn't see the court in any of the Thunder's three games since he first signed with the team Feb. 13 but apparently made enough of an impression in practices to stick around as wing depth for another week and a half. Don't expect the 29-year-old to be included in coach Billy Donovan's rotation for the duration of his stint with Oklahoma City barring a barrage of injuries.
