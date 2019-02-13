Hopson will sign a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Hopson has spent the season with the Thunder's G League affiliate, and he'll now join the NBA club for what could be a temporary stint. Since Hopson is not designated as a two-way player, the Thunder can sign him to two 10-day deals before having to either sign him for the rest of the season or send him back to the G League.