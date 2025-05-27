Gilgeous-Alexander ended Monday's 128-126 victory over Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with 40 points (13-30 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career playoff-high 40 points, pushing the Thunder to within one win of wrapping up the Western Conference Finals. Following a 14-point effort in Saturday's heavy loss, the newly-crowned MVP fell just one rebound short of a triple-double. He now has at least 30 points in six of the past seven games and has consistently proven himself on the biggest stage. The series will now shift back to Oklahoma City where the Thunder will look to wrap things up.