Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable to play Monday against the Lakers due to a right knee sprain.

Gilgeous-Alexander logged a full workload in Saturday's win over Orlando, booming for 37 points in 36 minutes, but he seemingly picked up a minor knee injury along the way. Gilgeous-Alexander was slow to get up after a collision in the fourth quarter, but he ultimately did and continued playing. Although the designation could be precautionary, the 25-year-old is nonetheless at risk of missing his second game of the season Monday.