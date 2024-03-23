Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-103 win over the Raptors.

The last time he faced off against the Raptors on Feb. 4, Gilgeous-Alexander was one rebound shy from registering a triple-double en route to a double-OT victory. Friday's contest wasn't as close as the first matchup, as the Thunder ballooned their lead by as much as 23 points, thanks in large part to Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts. The All-Star point guard is averaging 29.7 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.