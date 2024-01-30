Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 37 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 15-16 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 107-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all players in Monday's contest in scoring, free throws made and assists while hauling in a team-high-tying-tying rebound total in a well-rounded showing in a losing effort. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 35 or more points in 11 games this season, adding at least five boards and five dimes in nine of those contests.