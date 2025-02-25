Gilgeous-Alexander closed Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves with 39 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 42 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder appeared to be on the way to a second straight victory over the T-Wolves in as many nights, with the Kentucky product posting yet another dominant final line. However, Gilgeous-Alexander was unable to hit a game-winning shot in the fourth quarter following a Minnesota rally, and he had another attempt late in overtime swatted away. This doesn't take away from the fact that the 26-year-old continues to play at an extremely high level, recording his first double-double since Jan. 19 while scoring 30 or more points for the seventh time in 11 February appearances.