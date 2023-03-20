Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points (12-24 FG, 16-19 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-120 victory over the Suns.

It's the sixth time this season SGA has delivered at least 40 points, with his last such performance coming Feb. 10 against the Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed a couple games in March while managing an abdominal issue, but when he's been on the court he's averaging 35.0 points, 5.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals over six contests.