Gilgeous-Alexander registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's win over the Wizards.
Gilgeous-Alexander has not scored as much as he did during the regular season before play was suspended in March, but he continues to fill the stat sheet on a daily basis -- this means he still has decent upside due to his knack for contributing on both ends of the court at a steady rate. In five bubble games, the second-year guard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.
