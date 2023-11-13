Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 35 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander has finished with at least 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in four straight games after missing a Nov. 3 contest versus Golden State to manage a knee issue. The All-Star point guard's numbers haven't been negatively impacted by Chet Holmgren's return thus far, and he's currently averaging career-high marks in rebounds (7.0), assists (6.1) and steals (2.1) per game.