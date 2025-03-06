Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 41 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

The Thunder cruised to a 17-point victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday, and has been the case in recent games, Gilgeous-Alexander played a prominent role in another victory for OKC. The star floor general, who has been one of the best fantasy performers all season long, has been on a tear since the end of the All-Star break. He's averaging 34.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last five outings.