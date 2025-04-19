Gilgeous-Alexander (lower leg) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.
The star floor general missed the final three games of the regular season due to a lower leg problem, but that absence was mainly precautionary since the Thunder had already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander should handle his regular workload on offense for the Thunder. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game across 76 regular-season appearances.
