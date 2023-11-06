Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Hawks.
Gilgeous-Alexander was initially listed as out for this contest but was upgraded to questionable Monday morning. It's unclear if the All-Star point guard will face any restrictions during his return from a one-game absence, but fantasy managers will likely want Gilgeous-Alexander in their lineups regardless.
