Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's game at Minnesota.
Gilgeous-Alexander returns following a one-game absence due to a bruised left hip. He's posted five straight 30-point games and is averaging 30.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals during this stretch.
