Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is available for Thursday's preseason game against Detroit, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander rested during Oklahoma City's preseason opener Monday, but he'll see his first preseason action of the year Thursday. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Thunder manage Gilgeous-Alexander's workload against the Pistons with just under two weeks left until the regular-season opener.
