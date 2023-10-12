Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is available for Thursday's preseason game against Detroit, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander rested during Oklahoma City's preseason opener Monday, but he'll see his first preseason action of the year Thursday. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Thunder manage Gilgeous-Alexander's workload against the Pistons with just under two weeks left until the regular-season opener.