Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-110 victory over the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in another huge night Friday, which should come as no surprise given the season he is having. He is a Top 10 fantasy option for managers this season, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest draft day values of the season. He is on the way to being a fantasy MVP for 2022-2023, and should be started in all formats.