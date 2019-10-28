Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Barely misses double-double
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 120-92 win over the Warriors.
Coach Billy Donovan restricted the minutes of all of his key rotation players while the Thunder raced out to a 33-point lead at halftime, but that didn't stop Gilgeous-Alexander from turning in another quality line. Through three contests, the second-year guard has been the Thunder's top player, averaging 24.3 points (on 51.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 triples, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. He's already shaping up as a bargain for those who snagged him in the early to middle rounds of fantasy drafts.
