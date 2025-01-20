Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 27 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-101 win over Brooklyn.

The Thunder were up by 20 points coming out of the first quarter and the outcome was never in doubt, limiting the production and court time of OKC's starters. Gilgeous-Alexander still delivered his fourth double-double of the season in his return from a one-game absence due to wrist soreness, and the 26-year-old guard has scored better than 25 points in 11 straight appearances, averaging 33.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.2 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.