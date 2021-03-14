Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Gilgeous-Alexander notched his third straight 30-point effort, this time draining four three-pointers and tying his season high with 10 made free throws. The Thunder look to be shifting more aggressively toward a rebuild, but as the franchise cornerstone, Gilgeous-Alexander's role will be safe as the second half unfolds.