Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Bland performance
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), while tacking on three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during the Thunder's 133-86 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.
Gilgeous-Alexander drained a three for the first bucket of the night, but that was about as good as things looked for Oklahoma City in the lopsided defeat. The Thunder were facing their largest deficit of the season throughout the second half. Gilgeous-Alexander's streak of 20-point games ended at three. A revenge game awaits Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday --- something that is always an eye-catching fantasy premise.
