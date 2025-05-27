Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 40 points (13-30 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 128-126 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander managed to redeem himself following a sluggish 14-point showing in Saturday's blowout loss. The 2024-25 MVP made clutch shots down the stretch to keep his squad in front, which included several free throws in the final minute of play. He also dished out double-digit assists for the first time this postseason and fell one board shy of a triple-double. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams accounted for 74 of the team's 128 points in a statement win by the Thunder.