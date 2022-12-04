Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 33 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 victory over Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring on the way to a victory. He managed to knock down all 12 of his free throws, and he's notched double-digit attempts from the charity stripe in five of his last six contests. Gilgeous-Alexander has also scored 30 or more points in each of his last six games, averaging 31.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over this stretch.