Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 26 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Oklahoma City's 95-100 loss at Utah on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't efficient since he needed 23 shots to score 26 points, but he couldn't have asked for a stronger debut with his new team as that scoring output represents a new career high for the second-year guard. He is not likely to score 20-plus points on a regular basis, but he should see enough playing time to improve on his 10.8 points per game from the 2018-19 season. The Thunder play against the Wizards on Friday.