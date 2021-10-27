Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), while tacking on four assists, a rebound and a steal over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Warriors.

No teammate scored more than 12 points. After shooting under 50 percent, including 3-for-19 from beyond the arc, in three prior contests, shareholders can be encouraged by the efficient outing. Gilgeous-Alexander will typically see heavy usage for the Thunder, but that hasn't translated into much assist production thus far. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old possesses a solid fantasy floor. The Thunder complete a back-to-back Wednesday against the Lakers.