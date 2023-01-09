Gilgeous-Alexander posted 33 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over Dallas.
Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient from the field and sharp from the charity stripe en route to his third straight game with at least 30 points. One of the best fantasy performers this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is having a career-best year and is averaging a blistering 30.8 points, to go along with 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals, per game since the start of December.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Back to back 30 point games•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-high 33 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads with near 30-point outing•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Swats four shots in win•