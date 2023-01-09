Gilgeous-Alexander posted 33 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over Dallas.

Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient from the field and sharp from the charity stripe en route to his third straight game with at least 30 points. One of the best fantasy performers this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is having a career-best year and is averaging a blistering 30.8 points, to go along with 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals, per game since the start of December.