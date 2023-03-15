Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 35 points (12-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 win over Brooklyn.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate in March, as he's now poured in 30-plus points in each of his four appearances this month. He's also registered at least one steal in each matchup and has added solid contributions on the boards (5.8 rebounds per game). While Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to have his workload monitored closely down the stretch, he's proven this season that he's evolved into one of the league's premier scoring guards, now averaging 31.3 points through 58 matchups.