Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 33 points (13-23 FG, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Pistons.

No other OKC player managed to score more than 11 points, giving Gilgeous-Alexander little help once again. The fifth-year guard has taken his game to another level this season, averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks through nine games as the Thunder's one-man show.