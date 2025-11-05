Gilgeous-Alexander posted 30 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander rallies his team to an 8-0 record after the Clippers began the game with a quick spurt of offense. The Thunder then took control and kept the lead behind their MVP guard, who led the team in scoring by a wide margin. Isaiah Joe's 22-point performance was the only stat line to come remotely close to Gilgeous-Alexander's result.