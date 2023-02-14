Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 24 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 103-100 loss to New Orleans.

For just the second time this season, Gilgeous-Alexander snagged 10 rebounds, but that was the lone bright spot on his stat line relative to his usual level of production. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week struggled to finish inside, making just five of 10 shots inside the restricted area. Gilgeous-Alexander also had a team-high six turnovers, including a critical giveaway in the final minute of a one-possession game. The first-time All-Star could have racked up more than five assists, but Oklahoma City shot just 27.3 percent from three-point land. Expect Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce back, as he was averaging 33.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.9 turnovers in his previous 10 games.