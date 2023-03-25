Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
This is the second night of a back-to-back set, but with the Thunder looking to make a playoff push, they will allow their franchise player to give it a go. He only played 27 minutes Thursday, so he should be relatively fresh.
