Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play in Sunday's win over the Jazz due to left elbow bursitis, but he's all set to return Wednesday. The MVP candidate should push Ajay Mitchell back to the bench. For the campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest over 23 games.