Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was considered a game-time decision for the contest, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go. The star point guard hasn't missed a game this season, and he's averaging 32.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds across 33.1 minutes per game.