Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Gilgeous-Alexander participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround and has officially been cleared to play despite his illness. He's topped 30 points in seven consecutive appearances, averaging 32.6 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.
