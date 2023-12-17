Gilgeous-Alexander logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 win over the Nuggets.

On the surface, GIlgeous-Alexander didn't have his best performance, as he struggled from the field and posted his fifth worst scoring output of the campaign. However, the star floor general stepped his game up when it mattered the most, and the iced the game by nailing the game-winning shot in the final play of the game. The fact that a 25-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance can be classified as a "bad" outing goes to show how dominant and productive Gilgeous-Alexander has been this season.