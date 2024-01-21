Gilgeous-Alexander logged 33 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Timberwolves. He also had four turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, as Oklahoma City outscored Minnesota by 14 in the frame to steal a victory Saturday -- bringing the Thunder one game behind Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference. The 25-year-old has now logged 30 games with 30 plus-points through 41 appearances this season.